Need an alternative to turkey this holiday season? Try this boneless, plant-based option

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Holidays are looking a little different this year.As families are encouraged to gather with immediate household only, the get-togethers will likely be smaller.With Thanksgiving just days away, and smaller turkeys harder to find, there's a window of opportunity to try this, the turkey alternative, a compact, boneless, plant-based turkey."It actually takes less time to cook. You don't have to worry about undercooking or overcooking it. Our turkey has the skin on it, so it has this nice crispy texture that you know and love," said Kimberlie Le, Prime Roots co-founder & CEO.Prime Roots found its niche food appealed to consumers looking for a sustainable product that uses less water, land and no animals.But now it's seeing last-minute orders from those who are alone or serving only a small group due to the pandemic. At the same time, they're learning that plant-based food is a good meat substitute, made from koji, the source of that special flavor in food."We actually grow the koji for its umami properties, which is also found in meat, but it is also fibrous and texture, all naturally, so we're able to make the texture of the meat without a hyper-processing technique," Le said.Home-delivered kits come with side dishes, one featuring Prime Roots' plant-based bacon. $119 to feed four to six people and $89 to feed two or three.One difference from turkey meat? There won't be fights over who gets dark or white meat. The alternative kind of tastes like dark."We don't have the two different kinds of cuts yet but maybe that's an idea for the future," said Le.