Turkey

Need an alternative to turkey this holiday season? Try this boneless, plant-based option

"It actually takes less time to cook. You don't have to worry about undercooking or overcooking it."
By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Holidays are looking a little different this year.

As families are encouraged to gather with immediate household only, the get-togethers will likely be smaller.

RELATED: 7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options

With Thanksgiving just days away, and smaller turkeys harder to find, there's a window of opportunity to try this, the turkey alternative, a compact, boneless, plant-based turkey.

"It actually takes less time to cook. You don't have to worry about undercooking or overcooking it. Our turkey has the skin on it, so it has this nice crispy texture that you know and love," said Kimberlie Le, Prime Roots co-founder & CEO.

Prime Roots found its niche food appealed to consumers looking for a sustainable product that uses less water, land and no animals.

RELATED: First-time Thanksgiving cook? Advice on turkey thawing, leftover storing and other ways to avoid disaster

But now it's seeing last-minute orders from those who are alone or serving only a small group due to the pandemic. At the same time, they're learning that plant-based food is a good meat substitute, made from koji, the source of that special flavor in food.

"We actually grow the koji for its umami properties, which is also found in meat, but it is also fibrous and texture, all naturally, so we're able to make the texture of the meat without a hyper-processing technique," Le said.

Home-delivered kits come with side dishes, one featuring Prime Roots' plant-based bacon. $119 to feed four to six people and $89 to feed two or three.

RELATED: How to avoid a turkey frying disaster on Thanksgiving

One difference from turkey meat? There won't be fights over who gets dark or white meat. The alternative kind of tastes like dark.

"We don't have the two different kinds of cuts yet but maybe that's an idea for the future," said Le.

VIDEO: CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel
EMBED More News Videos

The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan joseholidaythanksgivingvegetableveganturkey
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
TURKEY
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options
Thanksgiving forecast: Here's the best time to eat outside
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: CA reports more than 14K new cases in 1 day
Curfew for most CA counties begins Saturday night
Crews battle 6-alarm building fire in Berkeley, officials say
How to watch the American Music Awards
California prisons will soon have virtual visitations
For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Show More
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
New aerial ropes course opens at SF McLaren Park
Rally held for CA family accused of 'acting Black' by neighbor
Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race
Biden's 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks
More TOP STORIES News