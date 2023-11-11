Person dies after being swept into waters at Point Reyes beach, authorities say

A person died after being swept into the water at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Friday morning, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

POINT REYES, Calif. -- A person died after being swept into the water at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Friday morning, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. to Point Reyes' South Beach on reports of someone swept into the water and were able to find the male victim and airlift him back to shore, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m., fire officials said.

His name was not immediately available.

The National Park Service is the lead agency investigating the death. Other agencies who responded with watercraft or helicopters included the California Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Marin County Sheriff's Office and Sonoma County firefighters and sheriff's deputies.

