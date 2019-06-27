Police ID suspect, victims in deadly shooting at Morgan Hill dealership

Police said the shooting suspect was 60-year-old Steven Leet. The victims were Xavier Souto, 38, and Brian Light, 59.
Souto, a parts manager, had worked at the Ford Store in Morgan Hill since 2012. Light, the parts director, had been since last year.
Billy Ngan pulled up to the Morgan Hill Ford dealership like he does every day to drop off bagels for employees, but Wednesday, the store was closed and blocked by crime scene tape.
"I guess I have to take them (bagels) back today," Ngan said. "It's pretty sad you know. I know a lot of people over there. They're like family."
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police got a call about multiple shots fired inside the Ford dealership. Officers arrived within minutes and found the suspect on the ground with a handgun in his hand and two male victims inside the dealership. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
"One of the parts department employees was fired today and came back," Jordan Valdez told ABC7 News Tuesday night. "This all happened around 6 o'clock. Came back and shot two of the managers that would have been the ones who fired him."
Valdez also said the suspect often kept to himself. ABC7 News was at the dealership when crews towed a car from the parking lot Wednesday morning. Police have not confirmed if the car belongs to the suspect.
Employees embraced each other at the dealership doorway Wednesday morning as the crime scene cleaners worked inside. Former workers showed up to pay their respects on Wednesday as well.
"I just wanted to see it for myself," Brandon, a former employee said. "Like I said, it's devastating."
Morgan Hill Ford president Tim Paulus released the following statement:
"We are devastated by this terrible loss. Thank you to the Morgan Hill community who has come together with us during this extremely difficult time. Due to this tragic event that occurred yesterday at our dealership, we will be closed today 6/26. Please check back on our websites or Facebook page for more information."
A GoFundMe page has been set set up for the victims Light and Souto.