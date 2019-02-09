Police investigate deadly stabbing in San Jose

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday in San Jose.

Around 6:37 p.m. officers responded to a call that someone was stabbed in the 2700 block of Monterey Road, according to San Jose Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

"The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later," police said.

One person was detained in connection to the stabbing, but police say the investigation is on-going.

The victim's identity will be released after the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office confirms the man's identity and notifies his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
