Police investigating incident at Great Mall in Milpitas, warn public to avoid area

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are asking the public to stay away from the Great Mall in Milpitas.

At 8:07 pm Milpitas PD tweeted that there is police activity at the mall and that officers are currently investigating.

There are reports that there was a robbery in one of the mall's stores. Police addressed the fact that there are several rumors circulating that there were shots fired.

They said none of those rumors are confirmed, but "out of an abundance of caution," people inside the mall have been asked to shelter in place while officers conduct a search.

"Officers have begun to escort some store employees and shoppers still inside the GMBA to the parking lots," police said on Twitter.

No further details are available at this time.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
