Plumber accused of filming people in Union City Starbucks bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man, who's a plumber by trade, filmed people in a Union City Starbucks bathroom, and now they're asking for potential victims to come forward. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. --
A registered sex offender was arrested late last month in Hayward on suspicion of multiple offenses including allegedly videotaping people in a public restroom at a Union City Starbucks, according to police.

David Lista, 35, was arrested on Aug. 30 at his home after detectives identified him as someone who may have placed a camera in the bathroom at the Starbucks coffee shop at 32240 Dyer St. in Union City.

Officers went to the Starbucks on Aug. 22 to investigate the alleged discovery of the camera.

Following Lista's arrest, investigators searched his home after getting a search warrant and allegedly found evidence that he illegally videotaped people in restrooms and possessed child pornography, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said Lista is a plumber and may have illegally videotaped unsuspecting victims who he worked for.

Lista is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2008 for possession of pornography that he obtained by filming underage female student at Mills High School.

Anyone who hired Lista or anyone who has questions about the case can get in touch with Detective Angela Fonseca at (510) 675-5283 or afonseca@unioncity.org or Detective Steven Fong at (510) 675-5259 or sfong@unioncity.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestsex crimesex crimessex offenderstarbucksbathroomchild pornographymethmethamphetamineUnion CityHaywardMillbrae
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
Show More
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Firefighters try to save hose in tug-of-war with firenado
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not 'lovin' it'
More News