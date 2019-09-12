Police say man accidentally set on fire in Concord

Police lights are pictured in an undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say a man was accidentally set on fire Thursday afternoon in Concord, police said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. when an ambulance was driving near Monument Boulevard at Oak Grove Road and saw the man acting strange. They stopped to investigate and found the man still on fire, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said the man was accidentally doused with gasoline and set on fire.

The man suffered burns to his lower extremities and arms. He was transported to the burn ward at UC Davis Medical Center.

No additional information was immediately available.
