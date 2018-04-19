Police say missing 12-year-old girl from Union City found safe

Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Union City has been found safe and will be reunited with her parents Thursday. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Union City has been found safe and will be reunited with her parents Thursday.

Police said they received a call from someone saying they saw Camila Rodriguez walking with somebody near her school. So, police responded by going to the girl's school and found her there safe and unharmed.

The 12-year-old girl was interviewed by police to find out where she was.

Police said she vanished Wednesday morning and added that she left for school with another girl, but never showed up on campus.
