CHICAGO --Chicago police want to re-interview "Empire" star Jussie Smollett about the alleged attack on him, and that could happen Monday.
Detectives are eager to speak to Jussie Smollett after sources said evidence emerged that he not only knew the brothers who attacked him, but paid them.
Smollett has hired a new attorney, Todd Pugh, who told the Chicago Sun-Times a possible sit down with detectives is depending on scheduling availability Monday.
RELATED: Timeline of key moments in alleged attack on 'Empire' actor
After the police department investigated Smollett's attack for weeks as a possible hate crime, they discovered that one of the brothers bought the rope to be used in the attack at a local hardware store. The Sun-Times reports the store was the Crafty Beaver hardware store in Ravenswood.
Smollet told the police he was walking on the 300-block of E. North Water St. in Streeterville about 2 a.m. on January 29 when two men walked up and attacked him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a chemical substance on him and then put a rope around his neck.
A CPD spokesman said Sunday, "While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what's been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident."
RELATED: Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
Smollett said in his interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that he is pissed off and feels attacked that people even doubt the validity of his story.
WATCH: Jussie Smollett interview with "Good Morning America": 'I am not weak'
Late Saturday, Smollett's attorneys Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson released a statement, addressing reports that the actor may have staged the attack.
"As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.
"One of these purported suspects was Jussie's personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie's complicity.
"Jussie and his attorneys anticipate being further updated by the Chicago Police Department on the status of the investigation and will continue to cooperate. At the present time, Jussie and his attorneys have no inclination to respond to "unnamed" sources inside of the investigation, but will continue discussions through official channels."
If convicted of filing false police report, which is a felony in Illinois, Smollett could face up to three years in prison.