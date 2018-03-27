POLITICS

Alameda County leaders vote to fund Urban Shield through end of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to fund the controversial Urban Shield program Tuesday as opponents rallied inside and outside the meeting. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to fund the controversial Urban Shield program Tuesday as opponents rallied inside and outside the meeting.

The county will be accepting $5 million from the Department of Homeland Security for the multi-police agency Urban Shield exercise.

Urban Shield attracts local, national, and sometimes international police every September in a two-day exercise. Officers like Captain Sean Washington of the Fremont Police call it training. "I certainly understand concerns about the equipment we use, but we do in a responsible way," said Washington.

The board voted 4-1 in favor, but this will be the last year due to all the criticism.

The Sheriff's Office says the training is valuable, but critics argue it deepens the divide between people and the police.

"They are racist and targeting black and brown people," one opponent said.

Some 7,000 people, including community volunteers take part in Urban Shield, which began in 2007. Police agencies insist that it is all about learning to work together in unique circumstances.

"I was here after the quake and fire and you have all these agencies to help and you have to manage them," said Alameda County Sheriff's Sergeant J.D. Nelson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestalameda countyswatpolicerallyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News