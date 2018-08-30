JOHN MCCAIN

'Remember how they lived, not how they died': Joe Biden on losing friend John McCain, son Beau to same disease

EMBED </>More Videos

During John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his friends, McCain and former Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PHOENIX --
During an emotional eulogy at Sen. John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his longtime friends, McCain and Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to the same disease.

"There are times when life can be so cruel, pain so blinding, it is hard to see anything else," Biden started, days after McCain died following a yearlong battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. McCain passed nine years to the day after then-Massachusetts Sen. Kennedy died of glioblastoma and three years after Biden's son.

"It is brutal, it is relentless, it is unforgiving. And it takes so much from those we love and the families who love them that, in order to survive, we have to remember how they lived, not how they died," Biden continued.

EMBED More News Videos

John McCain and Joe Biden, who served in Congress together for three decades and have known each other for even longer, have shed light on their decadeslong friendship over the years.



McCain and Biden have known each other for decades. The pair met when Biden was an early career senator and McCain was the Navy's Senate liaison, and they went on to serve together in Congress for three decades.

Wiping away tears at various points during his eulogy, Biden described McCain as being like a brother to him and said their decadeslong relationship "transcended whatever political differences we had."

"All politics is personal. It's all about trust. I trusted John with my life and I would and I think he would trust me with his," Biden added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjoe bidenjohn mccainfuneralu.s. & worldgovernmentcancerArizona
Related
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
JOHN MCCAIN
Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
Burlingame attorney says John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings, loan crisis
Bay Area priest to speak at Sen. John McCain's memorial service
More john mccain
POLITICS
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
More Politics
Top Stories
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Show More
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
SoCal man charged with threats to Globe over Trump editorials
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Heritage oak tree falls in Pleasant HIll -- who is responsible?
AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day
More News