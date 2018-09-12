California could be hit with host of different climate change issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Researchers say California will be hit with massively different climate change issues in the future.
RELATED: Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco attracts leading minds
The state has seen an increase in wildfires. Will the trend continue?
Sonia Aggarwal, Vice President of Energy Innovation and co-author of "designing Climate Solutions: A policy guide for low-carbon energy" sat down with ABC7 News to take a look at what's in store.
Find more stories and videos on Climate Change.