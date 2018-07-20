PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen recorded Donald Trump talk about paying Playboy model, sources tell ABC News

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the then-candidate discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model, who says she had an affair with Trump, sources confirmed to ABC News. (AP Photo Andrew Harnik / Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
Investigators discovered recordings made by Michael Cohen that include then-candidate Donald Trump talking about making a payment to a former Playboy model, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The recordings were found during the raid on Cohen's home office and hotel carried out earlier this year in New York, the sources said.

RELATED: President Donald Trump invites Vladimir Putin to Washington for fall meeting

The New York Times first reported the news of the recordings.

The Playboy model in question is reportedly Karen McDougal, who has previously claimed that she had an affair with Trump. The White House has denied McDougal's claims.

ABC News contributed to this report.
