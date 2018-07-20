NEW YORK --Investigators discovered recordings made by Michael Cohen that include then-candidate Donald Trump talking about making a payment to a former Playboy model, sources confirmed to ABC News.
The recordings were found during the raid on Cohen's home office and hotel carried out earlier this year in New York, the sources said.
The New York Times first reported the news of the recordings.
The Playboy model in question is reportedly Karen McDougal, who has previously claimed that she had an affair with Trump. The White House has denied McDougal's claims.
