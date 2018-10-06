U.S. SUPREME COURT

Current Supreme Court justices: See who sits on the highest court in the land

EMBED </>More Videos

When a Supreme Court seat opens up, the two non-judicial branches of the federal government with work together to get a new justice on the bench. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday, replacing retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Here's how the U.S. Supreme Court stands right now.

Since 1869, the court has had nine members. John G. Roberts Jr. serves as the Chief Justice of the United States. Roberts was nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush and took his seat Sept. 29, 2005.

The Supreme Court also contains eight associate justices:

  • Clarence Thomas: Nominated by former Pres. George H. W. Bush, took seat Oct. 23, 1991
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 10, 1993
  • Stephen G. Breyer: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 3, 1994
  • Samuel A. Alito Jr.: Nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush, took seat Jan. 31, 2006
  • Sonia Sotomayor: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 8, 2009
  • Elena Kagan: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 7, 2010
  • Neil M. Gorsuch: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, took seat April 10, 2017
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, sworn in Oct. 6, 2018


Click here to see a full list of justices dating back to 1789.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtbrett kavanaughgovernmentu.s. & worldwashington d.c.neil gorsuch
U.S. SUPREME COURT
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Sister-in-law shares Blasey Ford's thoughts on Kavanaugh vote advancing
Is Brett Kavanaugh a call to action for women?
More u.s. supreme court
POLITICS
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Sister-in-law shares Blasey Ford's thoughts on Kavanaugh vote advancing
More Politics
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Third generation Berkeley nursery owner hopes to cultivate cannabis
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday evening
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after auction
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival being held at Santa Clara University
More News