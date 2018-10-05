Is Brett Kavanaugh a call to action for women?

With Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court likely to happen this weekend, some are turning their disappointment into a call for action."Make sure that you're as educated and aware as possible and put your vote in. ... We cannot take this as a motion to stay quiet," said Lisa Liddle, a Saratoga resident who's involved with Women's March Bay Area. "We absolutely need to come out even more."Many said they won't allow the Kavanaugh confirmation to be a setback for women's rights and believe more people will come out to the polls in November, inspired by the bravery of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.Ford is the Palo Alto resident who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school."They really didn't look at the way Kavanaugh presented himself and the way he responded," Liddle said, referring to Kavanaugh's Senate testimony last week. "I just think that there are so many question marks, that should be enough unto itself."Republican leaders firmly stand behind Kavanaugh and say it's time for the country to move forward."I think this has really galvanized the Republicans," said Jason Clark of the San Francisco GOP. "I think a lot of Republicans were disturbed by what they say is a lack of due process. I think they were disturbed by politicians' grand standing at the expense of a woman who has been possibly sexually assaulted."But for some, moving on is easier said than done. San Jose therapist Heather Valentine has worked directly with teens and women who have been sexually assaulted."There's a part of me that is very worried that it will silence people, because it does give a message of, you're not going to be believed," Valentine said. "But I want to say something, I hope it empowers people to speak up more, because that's what it's doing for me."