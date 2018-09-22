Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford 'accept' senate panel request to tell her story

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers have accepted a request for her to testify to a senate panel about allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens.They are asking for talks on the terms of her appearance to continue Saturday.The panel granted Blasey Ford more time to decide on whether or not she would testify later Friday.That was according to a late-night tweet from Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.Grassley said he "just granted another extension" to Ford.They have been in a high-stakes negotiation over the terms of her appearance at the committee. Grassley set a 10 p.m. deadline Friday for her to respond to the panel's latest offer.Grassley addressed his tweet to Kavanaugh and said he hopes the judge understands and added Ford should decide "so we can move on."