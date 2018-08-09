LEBRON JAMES

Petition calls for Lebron James to be named Education Secretary

EMBED </>More Videos

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. (AP)

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy Devos.


The petition comes in response to a tweet by Mr. Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.

RELATED: Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'

The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the Lebron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplebron jamesu.s. & worldeducation
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
First lady praises LeBron James, WH says she's not 'taking sides'
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers to face Warriors on Christmas Day
Stephen Curry: New-look Warriors 'got better' this offseason
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
More lebron james
POLITICS
Trump directs agencies to override protections for CA endangered species
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
2 city council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
More Politics
Top Stories
BART unveiling new safety plan following recent series of crimes
Sentencing in Ghost Ship fire case to begin
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
Holy Fire burns over 9,600 acres as it moves close to SoCal homes
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Greenagers program helping to clean park in SF's Bay View Hill
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More News