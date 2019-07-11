WASHINGTON -- President Trump's Fourth of July festivities in the nation's capital reportedly cost nearly $3 million!
The "Salute to America" cost the Department of Defense $1.2 million, with the other $1.7 million coming from Washington D.C.
The event used the department's jets, helicopters and tanks.
Trump called on Americans to "stay true to our cause" in a "Salute to America" program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history's heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life, reported the Associated Press.
The city's mayor said the celebration nearly depleted its emergency security fund and is asking the Trump Administration to reimburse them.
Trump's Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M
JULY 4TH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News