july 4th

Trump's Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's Fourth of July festivities in the nation's capital reportedly cost nearly $3 million!

The "Salute to America" cost the Department of Defense $1.2 million, with the other $1.7 million coming from Washington D.C.

The event used the department's jets, helicopters and tanks.

Trump called on Americans to "stay true to our cause" in a "Salute to America" program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history's heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life, reported the Associated Press.

The city's mayor said the celebration nearly depleted its emergency security fund and is asking the Trump Administration to reimburse them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trump4th of julyparadejuly fourthmilitary4th of july eventu.s. & worldjuly 4thpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News