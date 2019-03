EMBED >More News Videos Contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination: VIDEOS (1 of 9) 5 facts about Beto O'Rourke

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will visit the Islamic Center of Southern California today.He will join interfaith leaders in Los Angeles to discuss and reflect on the New Zealand shooting, and the need to come together to address gun violence in America.Senator Sanders will be in San Francisco on Sunday for a rally. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Great Meadow Park at Fort Mason. Doors open at 11 a.m.