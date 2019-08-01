Several arrested after protest at ICE headquarters in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest outside of ICE headquarters in San Francisco led to the arrest of several protesters overnight.
The group Abolish ICE SF started camping out in front of the headquarters around noon yesterday. At 1 a.m., police started making arrests.
Abolish ICE SF says police arrested 15 people. They say everyone has been released, except for a minor who is waiting for his mother.
Police barricades remain on Washington between Sansome and Battery.
Protests are expected every day at noon during August outside of the ICE headquarters in San Francisco.
