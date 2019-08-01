immigration

Several arrested after protest at ICE headquarters in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest outside of ICE headquarters in San Francisco led to the arrest of several protesters overnight.

The group Abolish ICE SF started camping out in front of the headquarters around noon yesterday. At 1 a.m., police started making arrests.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

Abolish ICE SF says police arrested 15 people. They say everyone has been released, except for a minor who is waiting for his mother.

Police barricades remain on Washington between Sansome and Battery.

RELATED: How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids

Protests are expected every day at noon during August outside of the ICE headquarters in San Francisco.

See more stories on ICE and immigration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosanctuary citiescrimeu.s. & worldicepresident donald trumpraidimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Italian Police stabbing suspect posted on Instagram with knife before trip
Lyft pulls fleet of e-bikes from SF streets after fires
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Samardzija tosses 6 scoreless, Giants beat Phillies 5-1
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Support options for those working to heal from the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Show More
Lawyer concerned with use of force by deputies in Bodega Bay rampage
FACT CHECK: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
Las Vegas shooting survivor who lives 4 blocks from Garlic Festival offering help to Gilroy survivors
Sonoma Co. Fair officials add layer of security to calm fears after Gilroy
More TOP STORIES News