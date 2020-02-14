Mayor London Breed addresses personal relationship with embattled San Francisco city official Mohammed Nuru

"Mayor Breed's admission of thousands of dollars in unreported gifts from a subordinate is likely illegal, certainly unethical, and part of a culture of casual corruption”SF Supervisor Gordon Mar on Mayor Breed’s disclosure about her relationship with Mohammed Nuru and $5600 gift pic.twitter.com/JxQCfrQ2UH — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 14, 2020

San Francisco District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, weighs in on Mayor London Breed disclosure that she accepted a car repair gift valued at $5600 from Mohammed Nuru. “My office will investigate any potential criminal liability, as we take public corruption very seriously. pic.twitter.com/nQmhWd9mTY — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement Friday morning detailing her friendship, former romance and a "gift" from former public works director Mohammed Nuru who was arrested on charges of corruption.Mayor Breed is revealing new details in an essay on the website Medium, saying she wants to "dispel some unfortunate rumors that have already begun to circulate."Breed says she dated Nuru briefly, two decades ago, long before she ever ran for office."To be clear: I never asked Mohammed Nuru to do anything improper, and he never asked me to do anything improper. I was not aware of the schemes alleged by the FBI until shortly before they became public, and when I was informed, I immediately reported the information to our City Attorney," Breed wrote.Breed also discloses that Nuru gifted her approximately $5,600 by having her car repaired and securing her a rental vehicle. The mayor says she intended to pay him back and while the gift is not required to be reported, she is making the voluntary disclosure.San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar says he thinks the mayor should temporarily step back from her duties until an investigation can be completed."Mayor Breed's admission of thousands of dollars in unreported gifts from a subordinate is likely illegal, certainly unethical, and part of a culture of casual corruption," Mar said in a statement.Supervisor Matt Haney agrees with Mar and believes there should be a full investigation."These revelations are very serious and likely illegal," Haney told ABC7 News. "The mayor confessed that she received a $5,600 dollar 'gift' from a subordinate who is being charged by the FBI for corruption. And she only admitted it after investigations started to uncover widespread corruption in departments she is in charge of. You aren't allowed to accept gifts from your subordinate. Period. This a deep betrayal of the public trust and likely a violation of the law. There should be a full City Attorney and District Attorney investigation, with the results shared with the public."In an interview with ABC7 News, Supervisor Hillary Ronen says London Breed should resign immediately."It's ethically wrong, and more importantly, it's a legal violation," Ronen said. "And because of that serious violation, and the serious culture of corruption that pervades this city, I believe she should voluntarily resign."San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin released a statement regarding the new details from London Breed: