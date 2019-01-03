PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Southern California Rep. Brad Sherman reintroduces impeachment articles against President Donald Trump

In a June interview, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, holds up a draft of an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (KABC)

WASHINGTON --
Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, announced Thursday that he and another congressman have reintroduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Tom Steyer stops in Oakland to call for impeachment of President Trump

Fellow Democrat Congressman Al Green of Texas co-sponsored the reintroduced articles of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The articles are based on Article 1, dealing with "Obstruction of Justice," which was passed by the Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote on July 27, 1974, regarding Richard M. Nixon, according to a press release from Sherman's office.

"Unsurprisingly, Republican leadership did not hold hearings on the Articles of Impeachment, H.Res. 438. On January 2nd, the 115th Congress ended, thus terminating all legislation that had been introduced earlier and had not been enacted into law. Accordingly, it's necessary and appropriate to reintroduce the Articles of Impeachment. I have not changed the text. I continue to believe that Obstruction of Justice is the clearest, simplest, and most provable high crime and misdemeanor committed by Donald J. Trump," Sherman said in the press release.

RELATED: 'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down

Sherman added that he hopes the articles of impeachment are the subject of hearings before the Judiciary Committee early in 2019.

"I understand that a majority of our Democratic Caucus will want to wait until Special Counsel Robert Mueller completes his report, which I would hope will be issued in the next two to three months," the congressman said.

EMBED More News Videos

Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, announced Wednesday that he and another congressman have filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.


Sherman initially filed articles of impeachment back in July 2017, saying Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation.

The impeachment articles come as the House and Senate gaveled into session Thursday swathed in history, returning the first woman to the speaker's office and ushering in a diverse class of Democratic freshman lawmakers ready to confront President Donald Trump in a new era of divided government.

The 116th Congress is poised to be like none other. There are more women than ever before, and a new generation of Muslims, Latinos, Native Americans and African-Americans in the House creating what academics call a reflective democracy, more aligned with the population of the United States. The Republican side in the House is still made up mostly of white men, and in the Senate Republicans bolstered their ranks in the majority.

Take a look at more stories and videos about impeachment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpImpeachmentcongressjames comeyFBIu.s. & worldWashington DCSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
LIVE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Day 12 of government shutdown
Dems call on Trump to back bills to end shutdown
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
LIVE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning
Show More
Video shows frightening attack on hotel clerk
Firefighters battle 3-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Champion eater Joey Chestnut chows down on chicken wings atop SJ billboard
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
More News