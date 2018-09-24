Support building for Brett Kavanaugh's accusers with Bay Area rallies

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Support is building for the two women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
RELATED: 2nd woman reportedly claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
A rally is scheduled for Monday night at UC Berkeley.
Hundreds lined the streets in Palo Alto on Sunday to show support for Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of wrongdoing. The Palo Alto University professor is expected to speak at a hearing for the first time on Thursday in Washington.
RELATED: Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to open Senate hearing
"Knowing her I think she'll do just great. I just really hope the court listens to her because she has a lot to say and I know she's telling the truth," Craig Kaplan, friend and former colleague of Blasey Ford's said.
The rally UC Berkeley is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Find more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.