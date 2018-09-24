BRETT KAVANAUGH

Support building for Brett Kavanaugh's accusers with Bay Area rallies

Support is building for the two women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Support is building for the two women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

A rally is scheduled for Monday night at UC Berkeley.

Hundreds lined the streets in Palo Alto on Sunday to show support for Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of wrongdoing. The Palo Alto University professor is expected to speak at a hearing for the first time on Thursday in Washington.

"Knowing her I think she'll do just great. I just really hope the court listens to her because she has a lot to say and I know she's telling the truth," Craig Kaplan, friend and former colleague of Blasey Ford's said.

The rally UC Berkeley is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

