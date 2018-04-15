JAMES COMEY

President Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball' ahead of new book

ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos reviews his interview with James Comey.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book and an exclusive interview with ABC News Sunday night.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos sits down with former FBI director James Comey for an exclusive interview that will air during a primetime 20/20 special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 10 p.m. PT.

Trump's morning tweet comes ahead of Comey's interview with ABC to be broadcast in full on Sunday evening.

In an excerpt shown Saturday, Comey says his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election was a factor in his decision to disclose the investigation into her emails.

In his tweet, Trump says: "Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!"

