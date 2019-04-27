Politics

President Trump congratulates San Francisco 49ers draft pick Nick Bosa in MAGA tweet

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump tweeted his support for a new 49er, who previously called former quarterback of the team Colin Kaepernick a clown.

The tweet came Saturday morning. two days after the San Francisco 49ers selected Nick Bosa as the number two pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Trump's tweet offered some advice, telling the rookie to always stay true to himself.

RELATED: Bosa contrite over 2016 Kaepernick 'clown' tweet

Bosa, who comes from Ohio State, had previously taken heat for some old political tweets, including ones in support of President Trump, and another tweet where he made the "clown" reference to Kaepernick.

ESPN also says Bosa criticized Beyonce and the movie "Black Panther."

Bosa has since apologized for calling Kaepernick a clown, saying that he respects him for the work he has done in empowering other people.

