VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor

VIDEO: Gavin Newsom's 2-year-old son steals show during inaugural address
"It will be the honor of a lifetime to take the oath of office as California Governor," said Governor-elect Newsom in a press release. "But it seems appropriate to use this moment to unite as a state - stronger and more resilient than ever - to do whatever we can to ensure all of our fellow Californians, especially those impacted by tragic wildfire, have the opportunity to build a brighter future and pursue their dreams."
VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California
On Sunday, Newsom hosted "California Rises: A Concert to Help the Victims of California Wildfire" at Sacramento's state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center. The relief concert helped fund long-term recovery and rebuilding for Californians and communities distressed and displaced by devastating and unprecedented wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
VIDEO: Governor Newsom's full inauguration speech
All proceeds went to the California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization, which provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. These funds will be dedicated to long-term recovery and rebuilding for individuals and areas impacted by wildfires over the last two years.
Earlier on Sunday, Governor-elect Newsom - who ran on a campaign centered on expanding opportunities for all children in California - and incoming First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, parents of four young children, hosted a unique children's event open to the public at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
#DEVELOPING @GavinNewsom youngest son Dutch is kind of stealing the show from his Dad at #CaliforniaInaugurationDay “I’m glad this is the rehearsal...” joked the new CA Governor. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cVq7YKRDcZ— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
#BREAKING @GavinNewsom delivers his #CaliforniaInaugurationDay speech after his youngest son wanders up onto stage with him. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/auWclmCmKT— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
“The world is watching us...the country is waiting on us.” @GavinNewsom as he is sworn in as California’s 40th governor. #CaliforniaInaugurationDay #abc7now pic.twitter.com/LVJhCFWIC8— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
#BREAKING Protestor screams “I object” and is led away just as @GavinNewsom is about to take oath of office at #CaliforniaInaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/wWO1lBB7Xh— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
#HAPPENINGNow “Los Cenzontles” from @CityofSanPablo performs @GavinNewsom inauguration. #CaliforniaInaugurationDay #abc7now pic.twitter.com/8BqTsBDUxU— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW #California’s new first partner @JenSiebelNewsom reads a poem in both English and Spanish at her husband @GavinNewsom inauguration. #CaliforniaInaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/o6ctbZE7fw— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Big cheer for @speakerpelosi as she arrives for @GavinNewsom inauguration. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/tHtO2Jrgpe— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019
