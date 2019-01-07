SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --Gavin Newsom will be sworn in as the Governor of California.
The inauguration ceremony will take place on the steps of the state Capitol this morning.
VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California
The New York Times reports one of Newsom's first moves when he takes office will be to propose giving families six months of paid leave after the birth of a child.
Right now, California offers six weeks of partly paid leave. The Times says the expanded parental leave will be included in Newsom's first budget plan. It's unclear how the state would pay for it.
The program is expected to begin around 11:15 a.m. with the inauguration scheduled for 12 p.m.
ABC7 News will bring you live coverage from the event at the California Capitol online and on TV. Check back to watch live.
Take a look at more stories and videos about Gavin Newsom.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California
- Governor-elect Gavin Newsom reacts to Thousand Oaks shooting
- Democrat Gavin Newsom wins CA governor's race over Republican John Cox
- 2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
- 'Trump's declared war on California': Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks after voting in Larkspur
- Gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox make final efforts to reach voters
- Newsom makes stop in SF on eve of midterm elections
- Gavin Newsom greets supporters in San Francisco day after primary win
- VIDEO: Gavin Newsom walks out to Tupac after California Primary win