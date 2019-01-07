RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Gavin Newsom will be sworn in as the Governor of California.The inauguration ceremony will take place on the steps of the state Capitol this morning.The New York Times reports one of Newsom's first moves when he takes office will be to propose giving families six months of paid leave after the birth of a child.Right now, California offers six weeks of partly paid leave. The Times says the expanded parental leave will be included in Newsom's first budget plan. It's unclear how the state would pay for it.The program is expected to begin around 11:15 a.m. with the inauguration scheduled for 12 p.m.