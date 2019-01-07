GAVIN NEWSOM

Gavin Newsom to be sworn in as governor of California, will propose paid parental leave

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses an election night crowd after he defeated Republican John Cox to become the 40th governor of California on Nov. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Gavin Newsom will be sworn in as the Governor of California.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on the steps of the state Capitol this morning.

VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California

The New York Times reports one of Newsom's first moves when he takes office will be to propose giving families six months of paid leave after the birth of a child.

Right now, California offers six weeks of partly paid leave. The Times says the expanded parental leave will be included in Newsom's first budget plan. It's unclear how the state would pay for it.

The program is expected to begin around 11:15 a.m. with the inauguration scheduled for 12 p.m.

