SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --Gavin Newsom has been officially sworn in as California's 40th governor. The Democrat served on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors and as the city's mayor for seven years.
WATCH LIVE: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
"It will be the honor of a lifetime to take the oath of office as California Governor," said Governor-elect Newsom in a press release. "But it seems appropriate to use this moment to unite as a state - stronger and more resilient than ever - to do whatever we can to ensure all of our fellow Californians, especially those impacted by tragic wildfire, have the opportunity to build a brighter future and pursue their dreams."
On Sunday, Newsom hosted "California Rises: A Concert to Help the Victims of California Wildfire" at Sacramento's state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center. The relief concert helped fund long-term recovery and rebuilding for Californians and communities distressed and displaced by devastating and unprecedented wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
VIDEO: Looking back at Gavin Newsom's rise from renegade San Francisco mayor to governor of California
All proceeds went to the California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization, which provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. These funds will be dedicated to long-term recovery and rebuilding for individuals and areas impacted by wildfires over the last two years.
Earlier on Sunday, Governor-elect Newsom - who ran on a campaign centered on expanding opportunities for all children in California - and incoming First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, parents of four young children, hosted a unique children's event open to the public at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
