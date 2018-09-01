WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Sen. John McCain

REMEMBERING SEN. JOHN MCCAIN:

A national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain will take place today at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders have been invited to attend and participate in the service.The procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial before heading to the formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents - Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush - will speak.