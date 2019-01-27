KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Senator Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally

Kamala Harris has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Harris served two terms as the district attorney in San Francisco and was California's attorney general, the first woman of color to hold that office. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland on Sunday.

The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall.

Harris announced she's running for president in 2020 earlier this week. She says a big part of her decision to run was the outcome of the 2016 election

