What Biden 'Buy America' order means for Silicon Valley, global supply chain

By
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday, fulfilling a campaign pledge to create American jobs by directing federal agencies to support American, not foreign suppliers.

In time, that could impact Silicon Valley companies, which have developed a robust global supply chain, especially with China.

China's president has warned any shift from China trade could have consequences.

Tax incentives might be needed by tech companies to bring manufacturing home.
