Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign

Mayor Mark Farrell requested the display, calling it a fitting antidote to the current tension between the U.S. and much of the world. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A bit of international goodwill was unveiled on Market Street today: a new sign pointing the way to San Francisco's 19 Sister Cities and the number of miles to get to each. Mayor Mark Farrell requested the display, calling it a fitting antidote to the current tension between the U.S. and much of the world.

"Especially in this era today with our federal government, where we are building walls, we are tearing down relationships, we are literally creating tariffs. Here in the city of San Francisco, we are leading the way in a different manner. And we are leading the way building bridges between our different countries and cities throughout the world," Farrell said.

The sign overlooking Hallidie Plaza, by the Powell Street station, includes San Francisco's first Sister City, Osaka, Japan.

The rest of San Francisco's Sister Cities are: Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire; Amman, Jordan; Assisi, Italy; Bangalore, India; Barcelona, Spain; Cork, Ireland; Haifa, Israel; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Kiel, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Manila, Philippines; Paris, France; Seoul, Korea; Shanghai, China; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Thessaloniki, Greece; and Zurich, Switzerland.
