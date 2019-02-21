PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump administration wants to block Obama-era mileage standards, ends talks with California over dispute

The Trump administration says it has broken off talks with California in a dispute over mileage standards, moving the two closer to a possible court battle that threatens to roil the auto industry.

The White House announced Thursday it was ending the talks.

The administration wants to block tougher Obama-era mileage standards for vehicles. It has threatened to revoke California's unique authority to set its own mileage standards as part of that.

Lawmakers and automakers have urged the two sides to settle, warning that a split could divide the auto market, bring years of court battles and raise costs for automakers. California says the administration never offered any compromise.

The administration has also been feuding with Democrat-led California over President Donald Trump's border wall and funding for high-speed rail.
