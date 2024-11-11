CA Gov. Newsom travels to Washington, DC to lobby for policy safeguards

Governor Gavin Newsom is traveling to Washington, D.C. to lobby for policy safeguards ahead of the Donald Trump presidential transition.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Governor Gavin Newsom is traveling to Washington, D.C. Monday to meet with the Biden administration and members of the California congressional delegation.

He plans on advocating for disaster response funding, climate waivers, and health care policies that need federal approval -- all of which could face opposition over the next four years.

Last week, Governor Newsom also called for a special session to prepare for President-elect Donald Trump's second term.