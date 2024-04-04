Porch pirate disguised as trash bag steals package from home doorstep: VIDEO

A porch pirate, disguised as a trash bag, was caught on camera stealing a package

A thief disguised as a trash bag was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Sacramento, California.

Door camera footage provided by Omar Gabriel Munoz shows a person crouched underneath a garbage bag approaching a front door and stealing a parcel on March 29.

Munoz told Storyful he got a notification that his package had been delivered and was confused not to find it when returning home from work.

Munoz thought the wind might have blown the parcel. But after checking the door camera footage, he discovered it had been taken by a crafty porch pirate.