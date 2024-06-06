33-foot-tall 'Trump Chicken' resurrected to greet Donald Trump during SF campaign fundraiser visit

Former President Donald Trump will be in San Francisco on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaires -- and a 33-foot-tall bird lookalike from his opponents will greet him.

Former President Donald Trump will be in San Francisco on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaires -- and a 33-foot-tall bird lookalike from his opponents will greet him.

Former President Donald Trump will be in San Francisco on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaires -- and a 33-foot-tall bird lookalike from his opponents will greet him.

Former President Donald Trump will be in San Francisco on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaires -- and a 33-foot-tall bird lookalike from his opponents will greet him.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former President Donald Trump was in San Francisco on Thursday for a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaires -- and a 33-foot-tall bird lookalike from his opponents greeted him.

The Trump Chicken towers three stories tall, equipped with a gold sideswept hairdo and a black and white prison uniform. Danelle Morton, one of the organizers of the demonstration, scrambled to collect a crew to steer the bird across San Francisco Bay during the fundraising event.

VIDEO: 33-foot-tall 'Trump Chicken' returns to SF bay for fundraiser visit

The Trump chicken towers three stories tall, equipped with a gold sideswept hairdo and a black and white prison uniform. Here it is getting prepped on a boat in the San Francisco bay waters.

"I think the point of sailing the chicken has to be made, right? I mean, it'd be so much better if we're doing it while the man was actually standing there, but even if we don't, I feel like just getting it done is a victory," Morton said.

MORE: Former President Donald Trump to attend campaign fundraiser in SF on Thursday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to head to the Bay Area on Thursday for a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco.

It's not the first time the bird has loomed over San Francisco. Morton and other organizers first erected the chicken in 2017 during the city's Trump Tax March; they inflated it again in 2021 after Biden was elected.

Since then, the Trump Chicken has been collecting dust in a storage facility. Morton said she never thought there would be an occasion to bring out the bird again.

MORE: Guilty: Donald Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes

Trump's fundraiser was co-hosted by David and Jacqueline Sacks as well as investor Chamath Palihapitiya. David Sacks stands out as a champion of Trump among San Francisco's elite, who tend to spend big on Democratic campaigns instead.

MORE: 'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay

The "Trump Chicken" made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay on Sunday.

Invitations advertise VIP tickets to the event at $50,000 per person, but those wishing to join the host committee need to cough up $300,000 each.

Besides the chicken, Trump's upcoming visit has yet to spark murmurings of bigger demonstrations. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's fundraising trip to the Bay Area last month was met with dozens of pro-Palestine protesters.