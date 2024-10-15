LIST: 2024 Halloween events happening across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for something spooky and fun to do this Halloween? Check out our list of events happening this year across the Bay Area.

San Francisco

Boo at the Zoo

SF Zoo

Oct 21-22, Oct 28-29

10am - 5pm

Wear your costumes as you watch costume parades and watch animals chomp and stomp their Halloween treats. Get more information here.

Fright NightLife

California Academy of Sciences

Oct 31

6 p.m.

Everyone's entitled to one good scare - so serve up your spookiest Halloween look at NightLife. Brace yourself for spine-chilling drag performances by Oaklash, a mystic market by OK Marketplace, creepy costumes and critters, and of course...candy! Get more information here.

Crawloween: San Francisco Pub Crawl 2024

Mayes Oyster House, Taco Rouge, Del Mar, Tupelo (and more)

Oct 26

2pm-10pm

The San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl is back and it's bigger than ever! Last year, over 14,000 costumed crawlers took over Polk Street for cheap drinks, music, dancing, costume contests more! Think of it as Trick 'r Treating....for adults. Get more information here.

Thrill-O-Ween

Chase Center's Thrive City

Oct 26

12-5pm

A fun experience for anybody of any age with activities including: trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, live entertainment, many costume contests, photo booths, slime making, balloon art, face painting and movie screenings! Get more information here.

East Bay

Boo at the Zoo

Oakland Zoo

Oct 25-27

Boo at the Zoo has a scavenger hunt for children of any ages, collecting tradeable cards of animals and a costume contest. Get more information here.

Halloween Jam at Fairyland

Children's Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave, Oakland

Oct 19-20 & Oct 25-27

10 am - 4pm, 10am - 5pm

A children's Halloween festival where they can enjoy special activities such as arts and crafts, bouncy houses, games and prizes, and more new surprises! Get more information here.

Halloween Día de los Muertos Family fun Fest

Jack London Square

Oct 27

1-3pm

A Latin celebration for day of the dead, will include mariachi band, costume contests and Mexican folklorico dancers. Get more information here.

South Bay

Beetlejuice Beerwalk Beerwalk Beerwalk

San Jose Japan Town, 167 East Taylor Street

Oct 26

2-5pm

An adult event encouraging people to show up in costumes and relax, drink beer and admire the beauties of Japan town San Jose. Get more information here.

Peninsula

Halloween Trick or Trot

San Francisco Bay Trail, San Mateo

Oct 26

7:30 - 10:30am

Have fun while also exercising, finish the different activities for free Halloween candy after! Get more information here.