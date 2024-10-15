LIST: 2024 Halloween events happening across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for something spooky and fun to do this Halloween? Check out our list of events happening this year across the Bay Area.
Boo at the Zoo
SF Zoo
Oct 21-22, Oct 28-29
10am - 5pm
Wear your costumes as you watch costume parades and watch animals chomp and stomp their Halloween treats. Get more information here.
Fright NightLife
California Academy of Sciences
Oct 31
6 p.m.
Everyone's entitled to one good scare - so serve up your spookiest Halloween look at NightLife. Brace yourself for spine-chilling drag performances by Oaklash, a mystic market by OK Marketplace, creepy costumes and critters, and of course...candy! Get more information here.
Crawloween: San Francisco Pub Crawl 2024
Mayes Oyster House, Taco Rouge, Del Mar, Tupelo (and more)
Oct 26
2pm-10pm
The San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl is back and it's bigger than ever! Last year, over 14,000 costumed crawlers took over Polk Street for cheap drinks, music, dancing, costume contests more! Think of it as Trick 'r Treating....for adults. Get more information here.
Thrill-O-Ween
Chase Center's Thrive City
Oct 26
12-5pm
A fun experience for anybody of any age with activities including: trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, live entertainment, many costume contests, photo booths, slime making, balloon art, face painting and movie screenings! Get more information here.
Boo at the Zoo
Oakland Zoo
Oct 25-27
Boo at the Zoo has a scavenger hunt for children of any ages, collecting tradeable cards of animals and a costume contest. Get more information here.
Halloween Jam at Fairyland
Children's Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave, Oakland
Oct 19-20 & Oct 25-27
10 am - 4pm, 10am - 5pm
A children's Halloween festival where they can enjoy special activities such as arts and crafts, bouncy houses, games and prizes, and more new surprises! Get more information here.
Halloween Día de los Muertos Family fun Fest
Jack London Square
Oct 27
1-3pm
A Latin celebration for day of the dead, will include mariachi band, costume contests and Mexican folklorico dancers. Get more information here.
Beetlejuice Beerwalk Beerwalk Beerwalk
San Jose Japan Town, 167 East Taylor Street
Oct 26
2-5pm
An adult event encouraging people to show up in costumes and relax, drink beer and admire the beauties of Japan town San Jose. Get more information here.
Halloween Trick or Trot
San Francisco Bay Trail, San Mateo
Oct 26
7:30 - 10:30am
Have fun while also exercising, finish the different activities for free Halloween candy after! Get more information here.