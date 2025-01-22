Members of San Jose-based The Doobie Brothers to be inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Members of San Jose-based rock band The Doobie Brothers learned they were among this year's inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Members of San Jose-based rock band The Doobie Brothers learned they were among this year's inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Members of San Jose-based rock band The Doobie Brothers learned they were among this year's inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Members of San Jose-based rock band The Doobie Brothers learned they were among this year's inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Jose-based rock band The Doobie Brothers received a big honor on Wednesday.

Three members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons, learned they were among this year's inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

MORE: Music history made during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The band formed in San Jose in 1970 and had many hits, including "Dark Water, "What a fool believes" and "Jesus is just alright."

The other inductees include Mike Love of the Beach Boys, George Clinton and R &B producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins.