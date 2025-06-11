Countdown begins as Levi's Stadium, South Bay prepare for FIFA World Cup 1 year out

In one year, soccer fans from all over the world will be in the Bay Area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Levi's Stadium prepares to host six matches.

In one year, soccer fans from all over the world will be in the Bay Area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Levi's Stadium prepares to host six matches.

In one year, soccer fans from all over the world will be in the Bay Area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Levi's Stadium prepares to host six matches.

In one year, soccer fans from all over the world will be in the Bay Area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Levi's Stadium prepares to host six matches.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In exactly one year, soccer fans from all over the world will be in the Bay Area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Levi's Stadium prepares to host six matches.

Zaileen Janmohamed is the CEO of The Bay Area Host Committee.

"Initial estimates tell us we're going to have at least a half a million people come into the Bay for the FIFA World Cup, now this might change," Janmohamed said.

We don't know which countries are playing yet, but we should find out in early December.

"And so those teams will dictate fandom, right, some countries will have fans that travel more that have great affinity for the sport of soccer-football," Janmohamed said.

MORE: Bay Area Host Committee agrees to cover all costs incurred by City of Santa Clara for 2026 World Cup

On Wednesday, the Bay Area Host Committee and the city of Santa Clara will host a 'community countdown' to share all the improvements being made to the stadium.

"The field has been expanded from a football field to a certified World Cup length and width," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.

Gillmor said that improvement will put Levi's Stadium in a position to host other international events.

"So expansion of the field is going to allow greater flexibility for other sports like rugby and cricket," Gillmor said.

Fans who come to Levi's Stadium can expect to see stadium upgrades, like new field lights and all-new video boards that are considered the largest 4k quality display in the NFL.

Construction is still underway, but a Levi's spokesperson says they will be done in time for the Metallica concert later this month.

MORE: Here's what improvements are coming to Levi's Stadium ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium announced Tuesday they are investing $200 million to upgrade the stadium over the next two years.

Discover Santa Clara is all about showcasing what the area has to offer when it comes to places to stay or eat.

"Our efforts have really been focused on finalizing a marketing plan," CEO Christine Lawson said.

Lawson says their goal is to make sure that there is a lot going on that piques people's curiosity and is fun.

In terms of when tickets will be available, fans might have to wait until later this year.

"There will be a really well-informed process that we will help FIFA distribute to Bay Area residents on how they can get tickets to the games but I like the excitement that means people are ready to go," Janmohamed said.

Currently, FIFA is offering premium seats and hospitality packages with the lowest price for those starting at $5,000.