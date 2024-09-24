Gun used in 49ers Ricky Pearsall shooting legally purchased earlier this year, report says

The gun used in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was reportedly purchased legally in February.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle - the teen suspect bought the semiautomatic Glock-23 from a store in downtown Phoenix.

The gun is popular among police officers.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery incident at Union Square on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

Pearsall was shot on August 31 in Union Square.

It's unclear how the weapon crossed state lines into California and got to the Bay Area.

The 17-year-old boy accused of shooting Pearsall is charged with attempted murder.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office is pursuing the case in the juvenile justice system.