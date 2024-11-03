Woman injured after stabbing on BART train in SF; police searching for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 54-year-old woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on a BART train in San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to BART police.

Police released a picture of the suspect on Saturday, hours after the 8:10 a.m. stabbing on an Antioch-bound train near 24th St./Mission Station.

The victim was helped by a station agent until police arrived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said in a press release.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The suspect was described as possibly Asian, 5-foot-8, about 160 pounds, with black braided hair worn in a knot on top of his head and a mustache. He was wearing a plain black leather jacket with an orange liner, a black shirt with a large white logo, gray and black cargo pants, brown and black boots, and carrying a duffel bag.

The station was shut down for about 45 minutes after the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact BART's anonymous tip line at (510) 464-7011. In an emergency, call BART's emergency line at (510) 464-7000, or 911.