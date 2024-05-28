'Wear out than rust out': 88-year-old Bay Area veteran walks 7,000+ steps a day

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- This week is Senior Health and Fitness Week, and there's an 88-year-old veteran who might put many people at desk jobs to shame as he gets in at least 7,000 steps a day.

"My advice to younger kids is, turn off the TV and get your a** up out of bed and you go for a walk," 88-year-old Pete Estabrook said

Walking is what keeps the 88-year-old veteran going. Rain or shine, he leaves his senior apartment every day to hit local trails with a goal of 7,000 steps.

"As age has gotten to me, I've gone from marathons down to this, walking 2 miles a day," Estabrook said.

Out of the back of his car, he shared a photo of his late wife and five grandchildren as he showed off his progress now on the trail.

So far today, he walked 1.2 miles. On Saturday, he walked 9,500 steps.

Last week, he topped 12,000 in a day. He attributes his get up and go to his time serving in the Korean War and the Vietnam war.

"When I was discharged from the Navy, I went to the Merchant Marine Academy in Vallejo. And that's how I ended up in Vietnam," Estabrook said.

He amazes the staff where he lives at the Kensington in Walnut Creek .

"People tend to pull back from the things they can no longer do and my lesson from him is to enjoy those things you can do while you can," said Joseph Villanueva, executive director of the Kensington at Walnut Creek. "He's encouraging other people to do more which is great because he's inspiring not only his neighbors but us as well. Half of us don't walk 7,000 steps a day!"

As Estabrook hit the trail on Memorial Day he shares this message: "Let me tell you my favorite expression, which is 'I would rather wear out than rust out.' That's been my motto all these years. I'll keep going as long as I can."