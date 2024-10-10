94-year-old man hit, killed by car in SF's Richmond District identified

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 94-year-old man who died days after being hit by a vehicle in San Francisco's Richmond District last week has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

Hou Chun Lai, a San Francisco resident, died last Friday following the collision on Oct. 2 at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 25th Avenue.

San Francisco police did not respond to a request for more information about the collision but the pedestrian safety advocacy organization Walk San Francisco on Tuesday said they learned about the fatality from police.

"We are heartbroken to learn about this loss of life. We are holding the victim and their loved ones in our thoughts," Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.

The organization said the case was San Francisco's 18th traffic-related pedestrian death in 2024 and that much of Geary Boulevard is on the city's "high-injury network" of about 12% of streets where more than two-thirds of its traffic collisions occur.