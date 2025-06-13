Activists rally against loosening Oakland PD pursuit policies ahead of police commission meeting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP pursuit that led to a fatal accident two weeks ago is reigniting debate about police pursuits in Oakland. Community groups rallied in front CHP's Oakland office ahead of Thursday night's police commission meeting, where the pursuit policy is on the agenda.

"We are tired of our communities being in danger because of high-speed policies that the data shows do not prevent nor do they solve crime," says Cat Brooks with the watchdog group Anti Police-Terror Project.

Brooks says this is not a new fight. A coalition of community groups are demanding no change to the current Oakland Police Department's pursuit policy.

"We are in a time where our elected and appointed officials are creating public safety policies not based on data but on knee-jerk reactions for headlines. High-speed chases are not going to make us any safer," says Brooks.

Last month, Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell sent a letter to the police commission to formally request a loosening OPD's chase policy. Special order 9,212 requires automatic termination of police pursuits over 50mph, without prior approval from top command. Chief Mitchell has the support of Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Everything that we do, from a policing standpoint, poses a high-risk to our community. And we have to balance that. and that's what we are trying to do," says Chief Mitchell.

The proposal also has the support of the Oakland Police Union.

"Give us a fair chance for trying to apply the laws here. Often, by the time we get the decision made, the suspect is long gone," Sgt. Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland Police Officers' Association ABC7 News in an interview last month.

Those concerned about high-speed chases point to Dr. Marvin Boomer. A popular high school teacher who was killed two weeks ago following a CHP chase of a suspect. CHP says the chase was called off before the crash.

"Simply put, our streets aren't battlegrounds. They are not highways. They are fundamental public spaces. The very thread that connects people to opportunity, recreation and to each other," says Justin Hu-Nguyen, with Bike East Bay.

Those rallying want the CHP to stop patrolling Oakland streets, and want more accountability from law enforcement in the aftermath of such chases.

"There is lots of talk about accountability when it comes to young people who transgress. And zero accountability when it comes to murdering cops and murdering CHP (officers). where is the accountability there? There is zero accountability," suggests Frankie Free Ramos, with CURYJ,

CHP did not return for comment.