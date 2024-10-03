Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price responds after Rep. Swalwell backs recall push against her

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is defending herself as a congressman backs the effort to vote her out of office.

"Pamela Price has failed the people of the East Bay, and we are uniting to seek her recall from office," said Congressman Eric Swalwell during a press conference Wednesday, surrounded by families who've lost loved ones to crime.

The congressman accusing the DA of being too lenient. "The cops catch and price releases," he said. "Violent robberies and burglaries and home invasion robberies continue to be on the rise."

The DA told ABC7 News the congressman should know better as a former district attorney.

"He's parroting the same unfounded claims that we're not prosecuting, that we're releasing people," said Price, telling ABC7 News reporter Tara Campbell several times that Rep. Swalwell's actions are "disappointing."

Tara Campbell: "When you say disappointing, DA, can you talk expand a little bit more on what to you is most disappointing?

DA Pamela Price: "I think people expect our Congress people to listen to the constituents to really do their research. And you know, to really weigh out with their position should be."

The DA said she invited the congressman to meet with her in August and that he didn't respond. "I did give him that opportunity to come and meet with me and my executive leadership team, so we could share with him what we have been doing in our first, you know, 18 months."

"DA Price didn't do her job. And she continues not to do her job," said Lorie Mohs, whose among the leaders of the recall charge. Her son Blake was shot and killed in a robbery while working security at a Home Depot in Pleasanton last year. "Victims families deserve a DA that will rally with them. Support them in charge proper."

Price acknowledged gun violence as the biggest threat in the county: "And, I have been working over the last year with law enforcement, with my team to attack that and doing what we can. So we're doing our part."

Congressman Swalwell is the first Alameda County House member to publicly take a stand on this recall effort.