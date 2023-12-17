Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price says leaked document reveals profit motives behind her recall

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A draft fundraising document linked to the recall campaign of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was leaked to her supporters.

Price, who hasn't even completed her first year in office, spoke about it at a rally with her supporters on Saturday.

"They did not get a recount in November, so they decided they will recall in January, as soon as we took office. That is anti-democratic," Price said to cheers from the small crowd that gathered in Oakland.

Page nine of the document explains that fundraising has been focused on large businesses who "have had significant negative impacts to both their portfolio valuations, as well as the personal safety of their employees and families."

Those fighting the recall, known as Protect The Win, say this reveals that protecting property value is being prioritized over public safety.

"This campaign plan says they are concerned with the value of their portfolios," Price told the crowd. "Real estate developers. There is nobody in here (at this rally), there is nobody who comes through our office that (has) a real estate portfolio. We are responsible for the lives of real people, and the real impact the system has."

Brenda Grisham is one of the primary officers with SAFE: Save Alameda For Everyone. It is leading the recall effort.

Grisham confirmed that the document was leaked. But she says it is not the smoking gun that Price supporters want voters to believe.

"The funny thing about it, it is 13 pages long. But they picked one sentence out of 13 pages to kind of focus on," Grisham said.

Grisham says even if business owners are concerned about their bottom line, that doesn't mean that the recall is about picking profits over safety.

"I own four businesses here. And, at any given time, my staff can be in the way of harm. So, just because they have major dollars, they still have an interest in what's going on in the county," she said.

The recall campaign says they will be ready to submit well over the necessary number of signatures early next year to get the recall on a ballot.

SAFE will hold a town hall on Monday, December 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Emeryville Senior Center.

