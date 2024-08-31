Alameda County jurors will now receive $100 a day with increased mileage benefits

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Starting next week, Alameda County jurors will receive $100 a day and increased mileage benefits through a state-funded pilot program.

The Superior Court of Alameda County said in a statement Thursday that under the Jury Pilot Program, jurors will be compensated $0.67 per mile for travel to and from the courthouse beginning on the second day of jury service after Sept. 2. If a juror is already serving on a jury, they will begin earning the increased compensation on Sept. 2.

The Jury Pilot Program, which was passed by the State Legislature and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, was created to find out if increased financial benefits lead to more participation and diversity of juries.

"Our Court is excited to be included in this pilot program to help determine the most effective ways to ensure juries are truly a reflection of the community and a panel of peers," Presiding Judge Thomas Nixon said. "Jurors are essential to our judicial system, and we need to do all that we can to increase participation."

According to court officials, jurors in California only receive $15 a day for service and $0.34 per mile roundtrip to travel to and from the courthouse for jury duty. Those who use public transportation can get up to an additional $12 a day as reimbursement.

The pilot program is expected to continue for two years or until its approximately $27 million funds are used up.

Court officials clarified that jurors who earn more than $600 for their service will have to pay taxes on that income while the mileage reimbursement is not taxable. Jurors can also waive receiving the compensation.

The Superior Court of Alameda County is one of seven superior courts taking part in the pilot program, which is funded by California's General Fund. The other courts are the Superior Courts of El Dorado, Fresno, Imperial, Monterey, San Bernardino and Shasta counties.