Alanis Morissette raves about years living in Bay Area: 'I'm in love with it'

Alanis Morissette has been your low-key Bay Area neighbor for years, and she says she absolutely loves it.

Alanis Morissette has been your low-key Bay Area neighbor for years, and she says she absolutely loves it.

Alanis Morissette has been your low-key Bay Area neighbor for years, and she says she absolutely loves it.

Alanis Morissette has been your low-key Bay Area neighbor for years, and she says she absolutely loves it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Not ironic. But definitely iconic. Alanis Morissette has been your low-key Bay Area neighbor for years.

"I love the Bay Area. Ever since I was 21, I remember having said to myself that I needed to live here. Took a break from Hollywood, had my third child up here. I'm just in love with the Bay Area. It's a big, big piece of who I am," Morissette said.

ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui talked to Morissette on our streaming show ABC7@7 as she is getting ready to hit the road for her upcoming "The Triple Moon Tour."

MORE: Bay Area author Mac Barnett, illustrator Shawn Harris release new children's graphic novel

Morissette is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, with 10 studio albums in her discography. Her megahit album, "Jagged Little Pill," sold more than 30 million copies, making it one of the most successful of all time. One of her biggest singles, "Ironic," inspired a game we played about her career called "Isn't it Iconic?"

Watch the video in the player above to see Alanis Morissette reveal the recipe for Nickelodeon's green slime, what she has to say about "outselling" Taylor Swift and her feelings about opening for Vanilla Ice back in the day.

You can catch Morissette's "The Triple Moon Tour" Aug. 7 in Mountain View at Shoreline Amphitheatre with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.