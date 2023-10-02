Bay Area author Mac Barnett, illustrator Shawn Harris release new children's graphic novel

Author Mac Barnett and illustrator Shawn Harris discussed their new children's graphic novel, "The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is packed with creative minds, and two of them from the East Bay have joined forces. In fact, their stories could be just as interesting as their new children's graphic novel, "The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom."

Bestselling author Mac Barnett and Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator Shawn Harris appeared on "ABC7@7" Monday to talk about the book, their friendship, and how they're hiring ABC7@7 anchor Reggie Aqui to do their audiobook.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Launch events for "The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom" will be at the Polly Klaas Community Theater in Petaluma at 7 p.m. Monday and in Danville at the Danville Congregational Church on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live