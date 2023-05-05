SF Pride and Dee Snider mutually agreed to part way over singer's controversial tweet on gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Dee Snider defends stance on gender-affirming care for trans youth after being dropped from SF Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride announced Friday that it mutually agreed to part ways with Dee Snider following his support for a controversial tweet about gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

This all started earlier this week, days before SF Pride was set to announce Twisted Sister's anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" as this year's Pride anthem.

Snider reposted and commented in support of a tweet from KISS singer Paul Stanley that was considered transphobic.

"Dee Snider was not dropped from this year's San Francisco Pride celebration; it was a mutual decision after a productive, educational conversation with him," said Nguyen Pham, President of SF Pride.

Snider issued a statement Friday standing by his views on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

"I've recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives," said Snider.

Snider went on to say he is still an LGBTQIA+ ally.

"Like any ally, we're glad that Dee wants to continue learning about the issues that affect the transgender community. As a trans woman, I can tell you that no two stories are alike - this isn't a black-and-white conversation, which is why educating the public is so critical. By donating to SF Pride, you're creating a safer space for that scared trans child who was brave enough to stand up and tell the world who they really are - receiving the support they need from their parents, a medical professional, and their community," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride.

Studies, including research in JAMA Surgery, have shown that gender-affirming care can be life-saving for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, promoting positive mental and physical health and well-being.

Several major national medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association, say that gender-affirming care is safe and effective. Some, like the American Medical Association, deem it "medically necessary."

